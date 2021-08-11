A leading global technology consultancy has chosen Newcastle as the location for its third UK office.

Thoughtworks, who have won multiple awards for their commitment to diversity and inclusion will create 100 highly skilled tech roles by 2024, with this move adding to their growing portfolio of offices across the world.

The firm, which is headquartered in Chicago, employs more than 9,000 people across 48 offices in 17 countries. They integrate strategy, design and software engineering to drive innovation and enable clients across the globe to thrive as modern digital businesses. Their Newcastle city centre base will become a centralised operations hub, servicing national and international clients.

Invest Newcastle, part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative has been supporting Thoughtworks with their expansion plans – showing off the city’s assets, digital ecosystem and offer as a place to locate and grow a business. The fact that the city is home to The National Innovation Centre for Data, tech talent and a vibrant tech scene were a real draw for Thoughtworks, whose mission is to deliver an extraordinary impact on the world through culture and tech excellence.

Newcastle has one of the fastest growing tech clusters in the UK and a recent report by Tech Nation has ranked Newcastle the ninth most important tech hub, ahead of larger cities such as Leeds, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

To secure this investment, Invest Newcastle introduced Thoughtworks to funding streams and local networks that would support them with their plans, including North of Tyne’s Inward Investment Grant Fund which supports companies moving into the area. They have been awarded £691,482 from this fund, which will support the creation of jobs that otherwise would not exist and the growth of the digital economy in Newcastle, North Tyneside, and Northumberland.

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for Development, Neighbourhoods and Transport at Newcastle City Council said:

“Our digital and tech strengths continue to shine through. We couldn’t be prouder that a global company like Thoughtworks, will be joining our tech community, creating 100 high value jobs and supporting us to make a lasting social and economic impact. This investment couldn’t come at a more opportune time, as we look to grow our economy through our strengths and create a better future for everyone who lives and works in our great city. As thought leaders in diversity and inclusion they will be a real asset to the region as we all work together to create an inclusive economy that provides opportunity for all.”

Jennifer Hartley, Director, Invest Newcastle part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative said:

“This investment from Thoughtworks not only shows the strength of our tech sector but highlights the power of partnership working. Our tech eco system and networks like Dynamo that stimulate growth, along with assets like North East Futures UTC and The National Innovation Centre for Data who help support, grow and upskill future talent, played a crucial role in securing this investment.

“This investment further cements our position as a leading tech hub, our ability to compete on a world stage and as a tech career destination. Their plans to diversify and grow align with Newcastle’s strengths, not only within the tech sector but across sectors such as renewable energy and life sciences, strategically important sectors right across the supply chain.

“Thoughtworks are a great cultural fit with our city and our ambitions, and we are delighted that they will be joining our collaborative community of disruptive thinkers and innovators, investing in a diverse and inclusive talent pipeline, working together to make an extraordinary impact on the world.“

Ruth Harrison, Global Head of Industry Domains at Thoughtworks comments:

“For some time, we have been excited by the vibrancy of the tech scene evolving in the North East and we look forward to accelerating this with our arrival – not just within the tech community but also to create a positive impact on the community at large. Our mission at Thoughtworks is to deliver an extraordinary impact on the world through culture and tech excellence. Newcastle is already home to The National Innovation Centre for Data and we hope to make a real difference – attracting business to the region, providing a home for top tech talent and contributing to a vibrant, inclusive enterprise culture.”

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll added:

“The North of Tyne is a region on the global stage. Our growing tech sector, underpinned by multi-million-pound investment from the combined authority, can compete with anywhere in the world. We’ve invested more than half a million pounds to bring Thoughtworks here, working in partnership with Invest Newcastle and Newcastle City Council.

“Thoughtworks will create good, well-paid, highly skilled jobs that will go to our people. It shows that when we work together as a region, we can be winners.”

Thoughtworks have diverse cross-functional global teams of strategists, developers, data engineers and designers across the world and are currently recruiting for their Newcastle office. Find out more by visiting thoughtworks.com/careers/jobs.

Part of NewcastleGateshead Initiative, Invest Newcastle’s mission is to help businesses locate, expand, and thrive in Newcastle and Gateshead. They champion the city on a national and international stage, working collaboratively to drive forward economic growth.