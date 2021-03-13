ServiceNow has recognised the work of a Tyneside IT and services company with a prestigious award.

Newcastle-based whyaye was named the 2021 ServiceNow EMEA Premier Segment Partner of the Year. The award recognizes the Premier Partner who achieved overall excellence in certification and ServiceNow pipeline growth. whyayehas shown their commitment to ServiceNow through industry-leading engagement and the ability to exhibit substantial growth.

whyaye CEO Maureen Robson-Norman said: “We are absolutely chuffed to bits to have won the award, which also recognises our industry-leading engagement and our substantial growth. For us it’s a real recognition of our Mob’s hard work and determination to put the ‘yay’ in more working days enabled by the Now platform.

“As a company we continue to stimulate open mindedness, challenge the norm and transform ways of working.

“The award is proof our different approach and outlook work for us and our clients – we drive change by being positive, energetic, transparent, collaborative – and fun!”

Digital transformation specialists whyaye was launched in 2019 by Maureen, Anna Bisset and Lisa Smith. The company already has more than 30 employees – or Mob members as they’re known – and joined the ServiceNow partner programme last September. whyaye clients include financial service businesses, and other global companies and organisations in the oil and gas, retail and delivery sectors. Last year the company’s turnover hit £2m.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organisation recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have successfully contributed to ServiceNow’s growth through transformative practices in business, technology and customer success.

This year’s awards are based on partner performance in 2020 and evaluate areas such as revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skills growth, as well as business innovation or transformation. whyaye’s award was presented at ServiceNow’s EMEA Digital Partner Awards event last Tuesday (March 9).

