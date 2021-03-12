GMI Construction Group PLC (GMI) is following the Government’s lead and is establishing its North East division in the Tees Valley.

As part of its ongoing strategic growth plans, the company is investing in the North East by expanding its operations and creating employment opportunities.

It has long been a key objective of the business to have a presence in the Tees Valley. News of the government’s decision to relocate the Treasury’s Northern campus in Darlington, to award Teesport freeport status, and to invest £20m to build a new wind port in Teesside, has provided impetus to secure office space in the area.

The company, which has an office in Chester-le-Street, County Durham, has already established a strong team in the region, having recruited a team of quantity surveyors and project managers, and will further invest in the local economy with the creation of additional employment opportunities once it secures office space in the Tees Valley.

Established in 1986, GMI is a leading provider of construction, development and engineering services to a growing portfolio of public and private clients throughout the UK. Recent projects include apartments, hotels, offices, supermarkets, car dealerships, football stadiums and industrial units.

Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director for GMI Construction, said: “The Tees Valley emerged as one of the big winners from this year’s Budget, being chosen to host the Treasury’s Northern campus in Darlington and with Teesside gaining freeport status. Add to that the announcement that the Tees will become a vast UK offshore wind hub, it’s clear to see why we’re investing in the North East and want to establish a presence in the Tees Valley.

“This is just the start of the latest economic transformation of the Tees Valley and a new chapter for the area, one which we look forward to playing a part in as we bring expertise and experience to the residential and commercial developments that come off the back of these announcements.”