GMI Construction Group PLC (GMI) has announced that it is investing in the North East by expanding its operations and creating employment, as part of the company’s ongoing strategic growth plans.

The company, which has offices in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham, will establish a more permanent presence in the region by securing office space in the Tees Valley and the possibility of a second office with a location more central to the whole North East region servicing County Durham, Newcastle, Sunderland and surrounding areas.

GMI has started building a team in the region, with the recruitment of quantity surveyors and project managers already underway, and will further invest in the local economy with the creation of additional job opportunities.

Established in 1986, GMI is a leading provider of construction, development and engineering services to a growing portfolio of public and private clients throughout the UK. Recent projects include apartments, hotels, offices, supermarkets, car dealerships, football stadiums and industrial units.

Repeat business with well established and highly regarded developer clients has always been core to GMI’s strategy, with over 80% of the privately-owned company’s £120m turnover coming from repeat clients.

GMI has invested significant amounts of time and resource in developing corporate responsibility, interaction with local communities, schools and charities, together with employment and apprenticeships agencies.

Buoyed by the inflow of investor capital into the region, GMI has firmly set its sights on the North East as part of the company’s ongoing strategic growth plans.

Lee Powell, Divisional Managing Director for GMI Construction, said: “We have identified a potential pipeline of commercial and public sector projects in the North East worth in excess of £360 million and are committed to making a success of our expansion into the region.

“Since GMI was formed, it has grown to become a well-established, successful building and construction services company with a track record of delivering award-winning projects. We are confident we will bring the expertise and experience of the projects we already deliver already across the North and the Midlands to our clients here in the North East.”