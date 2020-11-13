Argos have gone back to basics with their new video which celebrates the joy of Christmas. Sisters Daisy and Lucy are seen circling a magic set in the Argos Christmas Gift Guide. The heart-warming advert shows how simple things can make a big impact as the children transform and start performing magic tricks to the whole family.

The magic set is from Marvin’s Magic and costs just £12, meaning it is an affordable Christmas gift. It encourages children to learn and practice their skills, then perform their very own magic show.

Marvin’s Magic Made Easy Tricks allows anyone to become a magician. With 130 different tricks to learn it provides hours of fun. The set comes an illustrated instruction booklet so they can master tricks and play pranks. This set is exclusive to Argos.

Marvin’s Magic 130 Magic Made Easy Tricks costs £12 from Argos