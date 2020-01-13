Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has appointed Mandy Davies into the newly created role of Service Delivery and Control Manager to help the company improve upon its existing high levels of operational performance to customers.

Mandy joins from Blackpool Transport where she was previously Head of Operations and has a wealth of experience in public transport delivery and customer service spanning some 26 years.

In the new role, Mandy will lead the company’s Service Delivery Centre of 3 duty managers and 13 supervisors, also assisted by 8 bus station supervisors, to deliver services across the operator’s 700 strong fleet of buses.

Mandy will be responsible for helping the company improve operational performance, efficiency and customer satisfaction, as well as working across Team GNE and with local authority partners to optimise operating infrastructure and service plans.

Commenting on her appointment, Mandy said: “I’m delighted to be joining Team GNE given its great reputation across the industry and taking on the challenge of a larger operation with a mix of town, city and interurban express operations. I’m already aware of much of the fantastic work that goes on at Go North East and I can’t wait to get started.”

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Go North East, added: “We are delighted to have Mandy join us from Blackpool Transport where I know she was a long-standing and well-regarded member of their high-performing team. She brings a wealth of experience with her and we look forward to working together to build upon punctuality and customer satisfaction scores, which are already independently recognised as some of the best in the country, to deliver even better bus service and adapt to the many changes faced by bus operators today.”