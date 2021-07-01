As the England national football team look ahead to their European Championship quarter-final on Saturday, Go North East has upped its support for the team by branding three of its buses with the Saint George’s Cross and a ‘Come on England’ message.

Many team members at the region’s largest bus company will also be donning England football shirts instead of their usual uniform on Saturday, with the hope that football’s coming home so they can do so again in the semi-final and final.

Following England’s strong win against Germany, a semi-final against Denmark or Czech Republic will await them on Wednesday 7 July if they can defeat Ukraine this weekend, and the company’s team is showing its support for that win!

People venturing out to watch the football can travel for just £1 per single journey after 7pm, thanks to Go North East’s evening fare offer.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We were delighted to see England progress into the quarter-finals, and with a bit of luck the good run will continue and football will indeed come home on 11 July.

“During the pandemic we’ve been running a number extra buses, so fortunately had some already in a plain white colour scheme that we’ve been able to add a simple red stripe and wording to in order to show our support and help support the region as it gets into the national football spirt. Of course this is also a great way to highlight buses as the best way to get around our region, including when heading out to watch the match!

“We hope that these light-hearted initiatives can drum up further support for the team as well, and gets the region dreaming of putting an end to 55 years of hurt!”