Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is gearing up to get children back to school safely and securely from Monday 8 March.

From Monday, Go North East will be running an additional 71 buses, including school buses and duplicates dedicated for school and college students only, which will help keep the region moving and allow people to social distance.

Go North East’s latest back to school travel guide covers dedicated school transport, public bus services, cashless payment options and extra buses, as well as the latest safety measures.

The special extra journey will have the same route number as the normal service, but will end in ‘S’ to show that the duplicate journey is for use by school and college students only, and provide an even safer travelling environment.

The company also has a dedicated School Tripper weekly bus ticket available for just £12 for anyone aged under 19.

The ticket can be bought on the Go North East app and used on the operator’s buses between 7am and 9am, and 2pm to 5pm, on school days.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “As part of our back to school travel guide, we’re reminding people of latest safety measures, so children and college students can get to their place of education safely and securely.

“With the extra capacity we’ve introduced, and our guide to cashless payment options, you can travel with us in confidence knowing that our buses are clean, safe and comfy, and also play an important part in helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality.”

