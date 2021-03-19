It’s Red Nose Day today (19 March), and team members at the region’s largest bus company, Go North East, have been raising funds through a number of activities.

Colleagues have been invited to dress-up in fancy dress, or casual clothing, and of course wear red noses all for the cause.

The company has also been taking part in the ‘Share a Smile’ challenge, sharing jokes on their internal Facebook group and donating money, with one team member set to be crowned Go North East’s funniest colleague.

Commenting on the activities, Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “It’s great to see so many colleagues getting involved, and it’s no surprise considering the amount of fundraising and activities they’ve done throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year more than ever, it’s important that we use the power of funny to raise funds that can bring serious change to people living incredibly tough lives in the UK and around the world, so please join us.”

If you would like to donate, please visit bit.ly/gne-rnd.