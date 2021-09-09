Go North East has today launched an appeal for volunteers who can knit or make poppies for a display that will mark the centenary of Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

For almost 100 years, the Royal British Legion has supported members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, as well as veterans and their families.

To mark the occasion, the region’s largest bus company is appealing for people, no matter their skill level, to make poppies either in knitted form or any other – you can be as creative as you like.

The poppies will then be made into a display and unveiled in November at Go North East’s Gateshead Riverside depot as a tribute to all who have served, sacrificed, and changed our world.

How to get involved…

What can I do?

Whether you’re a seasoned knitter/crocheter, often find yourself doing arts and crafts with the kids or a complete novice, anyone can get involved and help bring the display to life. All you need to do is make a poppy in any form – as long as it’s weatherproof, as they’ll likely be displayed outside. If you’re super keen it’d be great if you sent in more than one – the more the better.

Where do I send it?

Once you’ve made your poppy, you can post it to:

Go North East

117 Queen Street

Gateshead

NE8 2UA

You can also drop your poppy off at one of Go North East’s collection sites, which are:

Gateshead Interchange (Good Brews, Interchange News, or see the Bus Station Supervisor between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday)

Metrocentre Interchange (the collection box will be at the information kiosk and will be available for drop-off between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday)

Park Lane Interchange (Greggs, or see the Bus Station Supervisor between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday)

Commenting on the appeal, commercial director at Go North East, Stephen King, said: “We’re long-term supporters of the Royal British Legion, and we’ve shown our support for our armed forces and veterans with various iterations of branded poppy buses and fundraising activities over the years.

“Our current poppy bus runs all-year-round, displaying a tribute with its ‘thank you’ message, and we’re wanting to take things a step further this year to mark the centenary of the Poppy Appeal.

“So, no matter your skill level, we want you to get involved and help bring the display to life before it’s unveiled in November – we can’t wait to see your efforts.”