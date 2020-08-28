The region’s largest bus operator, Go North East, is launching new, better than ever bus ticketing initiatives from September to help encourage people back onto its clean, safe and comfy buses.

The new tickets include a range of Go Local Savers, adding day and weekly options to areas where they were not available previously, as well as the addition of some new area tickets including Durham and Houghton-le-Spring from 5 September.

NEW Go Local Saver Day Tickets

Durham – £4 a day

Houghton-le-Spring – £3.60 a day



NEW Go Local Saver Weekly Tickets

Chester-le-Street – £15 a week

Consett – £15 a week

Durham – £15 a week

Houghton-le-Spring – £15 a week

Seaham and Murton – £15 a week

Stanley – £13 a week

Go Local Saver tickets are additionally available in Gateshead, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland and Washington.

Go North East will also be adding the Go Local Saver tickets as options to the recently introduced Flexi 5 range for the same price as the weekly option.

Flexi 5 allows you to use your ticket on any five days over a month, helping those who work part-time and people who are spending some of their week working from home.

Consett becomes part of the Green GoZone

From 5 September, Go North East will be tweaking their GoZone structure to move Consett and its surrounding areas into the Green Zone.

This will mean, anyone travelling to other destinations in County Durham such as Stanley, Chester-le-Street and Durham will now be able to do so at the great value one zone price of £5.30 a day, or £20 a week (on the Go North East app).



Even better value for evening travel – buy one get one free with the ‘Bus Out to Help Out’ offer from 1 September

Let Go North East do the driving on your evenings or night out and help support your local restaurants and pubs – following the success of the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative, Go North East’s after 7pm £3.50 evening tickets will be available as part of a buy one get one offer – one evening ticket simply covers two people!

Four people can also travel together for £6.50 with a group ticket.

Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing in these new, great value bus tickets.

“We know some people are only travelling locally at the moment, or spending their time between home and the office, so we want to ensure they’re getting the best value possible with our Go Local Savers and Flexi 5 options.

“We also want to play our part in helping support the evening economy of our towns and cities following the Government’s successful ‘eat out to help out’ initiative, so we hope that by offering buy one get one free on our evening tickets it will help encourage people to continue to get out and about to support the local economy and let us do the driving for them!

“Our buses are clean, safe and comfy, so there’s never been a better time to get on board.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view fares and tickets, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.