Following the success of the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative, the region’s largest bus operator, Go North East has launched a new ‘Bus Out to Help Out’ offer to help people get out and about and support local restaurants and pubs further.

The new offer allows two people to travel for the price of one when buying Go North East’s after 7pm £3.50 evening ticket or, if you’re part of a larger group, four people can travel for just £6.50 with the evening group ticket.

The tickets can be bought in advance on the Go North East app or on the bus as you board, with contactless the preferred payment option.

Go North East is additionally increasing its evening services from Saturday, so there has never been a better time to get on board.

Commenting on the offer, Go North East’s managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “It’s great to see that the Government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative has been so popular and we want to also help out by introducing an offer of our own that supports the economy of our towns and cities.

“By introducing this buy one get one free initiative and increasing our evening services back to 100%, we hope that it will help encourage people to get out and about on an evening, let us do the driving and help support their local restaurants and pubs.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view fares and tickets, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.