Go North East has launched an innovative, online lost property system that makes it easier to unite customers with their lost belongings.

The region’s largest bus company has a fleet of over 600 buses and receives around 10,000 lost property enquiries each year from customers who have misplaced their belongings.

Due to the number of services and depots it is often difficult to co-ordinate lost items with their owner but thanks to the introduction of this technology its possible to reunite items quickly.

The new system, provided by digital solutions company Not Lost, enables customers to log their items online via the Go North East website whilst members of the Go North East team upload details and photographs of things that have been handed in.

The system then uses its powerful searching tools and image recognition software to help match items to their rightful owners and provide e-mails that quickly inform and reassure customers.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We know that losing an item, be it on a bus or elsewhere, can be very stressful and can be one of the biggest areas of frustration for our customers and colleagues alike.

“The introduction of this new lost property system ensures that customers can tell us about their lost property straight away online, we can then match it in our system more easily and help reunite lost items with their owners more quickly.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve introduced a range of innovative technologies, including sophisticated capacity checker tools, and this is just the latest tool that will benefit both our customers and team members.”

To view the new NotLost solution on Go North East’s website, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/lost-property.