Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has thanked its customers and colleagues for their patience and efforts following Friday’s snow disruptions.

Many estates and roads across the region were obstructed but despite the weather conditions, Go North East drivers and support teams managed to pull out all the stops with nearly all services running to their normal routes, or running via main roads when estates were blocked.

These efforts ensured people could travel to work, healthcare and more, across Go North East’s large operating area which covers communities in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland, County Durham and into Tees Valley.

Praise flowed in across Go North East’s social media channels after the efforts of the driving team, which was complemented by the company’s customer services team and service delivery centre working together to provide real-time updates and deal with customer queries.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It was a huge effort from our driving and support teams, with heavy snowfall and ice taking its toll across the region.

“Thanks to them, and our customers, for their patience and efforts during the day – your professionalism, perseverance and understanding is truly unmatched.”

To find out more about Go North East, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.