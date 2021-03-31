From Saturday 10 April, almost all Go North East services will be reintroduced to full levels of service in readiness for the reopening of non-essential retail and various leisure aspects from 12 April.

Early morning key worker journeys will also remain, as will the extra buses that are currently running for school and college students to help with social distancing.

You can view the new timetables by heading to Go North East’s timetables and maps section, selecting your service and changing the calendar to your desired date.

To help you travel safely, you can use Go North East’s When2Travel prediction engine to see in advance how busy your bus is going to be, then boost your confidence even further on the day using the ‘how many seats’ feature.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be taking our first steps to unlocking and introducing full service levels on most of our routes.

“Our buses are a vital lifeline for many people, as has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic, and they play an important role in helping reduce congestion and improving air quality.

“With these additional journeys, we’re ensuring we have enough capacity to meet demand. Our buses are clean, safe and comfy, and we can’t wait to welcome you back on board.”

To find out more about Go North East, and to view the latest travel advice and safety tips, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.