​Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, is joining forces with Show Racism the Red Card, the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity, for Wear Red Day tomorrow (Friday 16th October).

Wear Red Day is Show Racism the Red Card’s annual event that takes place across England, Wales and Scotland and is now in its sixth year.

The charity’s Wear Red Day is a national day of action which encourages schools, businesses and individuals to wear red and donate money to help fund anti-racism education for young people and adults across the UK.

Go North East is encouraging its team members to show their support and help raise money for Show Racism the Red Card, whilst also substituting part of their uniform with bright red, colourful clothing.

Every penny raised on the day enables Show Racism the Red Card’s education and campaign workers to work with more young people and adults, all with the purpose of tackling racism in society.

Go North East managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “We’re delighted to be getting involved with Show Racism the Red Card and their annual Wear Red Day.

“The charity does so much good, helping challenge racism in society and we want to follow in their footsteps.

“We’re already starting to see some amazing work come out of our ‘One Team GNE’ diversity, inclusivity and improvement initiative, and by being involved with Wear Red Day we hope we help raise some funds to educate young people and adults acrossthe country.”

Commenting on Go North East’s involvement, Show Racism the Red Card’s chief executive, Ged Grebby, added: “It’s really inspirational that an essential service like Go North East is supporting Wear Red Day and the anti-racism work of Show Racism the Red Card.

“We are honoured to have the drivers and depot teams from Go North East wearing red and standing with us on October the 16th. A great company supporting a great cause.”

To find out more about Show Racism the Red Card and how you can support the charity, visit www.theredcard.org.