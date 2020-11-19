Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, is showing its support for Trans Awareness Week (13th – 19th November) this week.

As a company, Go North East is committed to playing their part in tackling inequality and prejudice not just across our workforce, but also in the communities they serve.

The company has recently launched an equality and diversity initiative – known as One Team GNE – which is now well underway, bringing together colleagues to look at how they can foster a more inclusive and supportive team culture.

As part of One Team GNE, there are groups specifically looking at issues relating to both Gender Equality and the LGBTQ+ community in the company.

One of the first actions that this colleague-led initiative have decided to take forward is the creation of a specific company policy to support transitioning colleagues. Alongside this, the LGBTQ+ working group are planning some activities in the new year to raise awareness of trans matters.

Go North East is also currently reviewing their forms – both internal and external – to make sure that gender-neutral pronouns and titles are included, as well as looking at other ways they can be more inclusive across the company.

Martijn Gilbert, Go North East’s managing director, said: “Go North East is committed to doing all it can to champion equality and diversity.

“I welcome this next step to create a policy for supporting our trans colleagues, with input from colleagues across our company.

“Our One Team GNE Champions are already showing their enthusiasm for making our company a more inclusive and supportive place to work.

“We are proud of all our team, and want to make sure that all colleagues feel like they matter equally.”