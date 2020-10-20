Last Friday, Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, championed Wear Red Day to help raise money for Show Racism the Red Card, the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity.

Go North East bus drivers and support teams from all its locations across the region wore red instead of their usual uniform and donated money via Show Racism the Red Card’s text message service.

This year was the sixth instalment of the charity’s Wear Red Day, with schools, businesses and individuals helping support the great cause.

Every penny raised on the day, from Go North East and other businesses, enables Show Racism the Red Card’s education and campaign workers to work with more young people and adults, all with the purpose of tackling racism in society.

Go North East managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “It was great to see so many colleagues wearing red and supporting such a great cause.

“We’ve recently kicked off our own ‘One Team GNE’ diversity, inclusivity and improvement initiative, so it was great to work with Show Racism the Red Card and support their Wear Red Day.”

To find out more about Show Racism the Red Card and how you can support the charity, visit www.theredcard.org.