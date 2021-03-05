Throughout February, colleagues at Go North East marked LGBT+ History Month with a whole host of engaging activities.

The region’s largest bus operator has been sharing facts and information about LGBTQ+ history and current challenges, as well as hosting a live talk with Chris Dye of the National AIDS Trust, all about the history of HIV and AIDS in the UK and its impacts on the LGBTQ+ community.

Videos of three colleagues talking about their own experiences of being part of the LGBTQ+ community, past and present, have also been shared with team members through the company’s internal channels, alongside some fun and engaging activities open to everyone and designed to help raise awareness across all colleagues across the company.

Activities included a LGBT+ History Month quiz, and live bingo, presented by well-known local drag queen Mutha Tucka, who has been instrumental in bringing the queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race to tour in the UK.

The company also adopted the progress flag as the background colours for its logo on social media channels for the month to help show further support externally.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “I’m really pleased that our One Team GNE Champions decided to celebrate LGBT+ History Month and it was great to see colleagues sharing their stories to help raise awareness across our workplace.

“At Go North East, we’re working hard to ensure that all colleagues feel comfortable being themselves, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Inclusion is everyone’s business, so we want to evolve our understanding and respect of all diversity and inclusivity matters across both the workplace and the communities we serve.”