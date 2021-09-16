PLAYERS in an annual fundraising golf tournament have raised more than £17,000 to provide care for terminally ill people and their families in the North-East.

The Butterwick Hospice Care Golf Day made a triumphant return to five-star Rockliffe Hall Hotel, near Darlington, after last year’s planned event was called off due to covid.

Nearly 100 players from 21 North-East businesses teed-off in aid of the charity, raising £17,705 to support the hospice’s work.

Organiser Elaine Dunning said: “This is my first event with Butterwick Hospice Care and I’m delighted to be part of the team. We’ve had a fantastic response, and I’m thrilled that we’ve raised so much towards the hospice’s vital work.

“It’s lovely to have the support of all these local companies and to have people back together after a very challenging year.

“To return to our face to face events calendar with such a resounding success is fantastic. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, to our wonderful sponsors, and to Rockliffe Hall for once again being such fabulous hosts.”

The tournament was won by the team from Lucid Technology, with Beaumont Accountancy a close runner-up.

The Nearest the Pin competition was won by David Flynn, from QA Weld Tech Ltd., and the Longest Drive by Callum Stott, from Enterprise Flex E Rent.

Mark Brudenell, director of headline sponsor Almark Limited, said: “It’s a pleasure to support a local charity like Butterwick Hospice Care, and help keep their wonderful work going during these hard times. It’s great to be here today, and it’s nice to be able to give a little bit back.”

Ann-Marie Sawdon, business development manager for Butterwick, said “It’s fantastic to have so many regional businesses together supporting our amazing cause. We really appreciate all the backing we receive and it ensures Butterwick can continue caring”.