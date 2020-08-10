New challenge sees SEAT test the capacity of the large SUV’s 760-litre boot

Reveals that the Tarraco can hold 8,500 golf balls without exceeding the load limit of the rear parcel shelf

The SEAT Tarraco has been chosen as the “Ideal Car” by golf players and professionals in Spain

Milton Keynes, 04/08/2020 As the nation rushes to the fairways following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, SEAT has embarked on a challenge to fill the boot of its seven-seater SUV, the Tarraco, with golf balls.

With over 8,500 balls fitting below the threshold of the parcel shelf, the challenge was far from a hole in one.

Figures revealed recently* show that golf has experienced a post-lockdown boom, with the number of rounds played in Great Britain rising by 70 per cent in June year-on-year.

The challenge was completed by two promising young golfers, Oriol Martinez and Marina Martinez, who chose a sand wedge to achieve the height and control required to hit the target.

The SEAT Tarraco was singled out as the “Ideal Car” by golf players and professionals at the 11th edition of the Spanish Media Cup, with outstanding practicality and impressive boot capacity making it a perfect fit for a regular visit to the driving range or 18 holes.

Oriol Martinez explained: “It’s convenient to be able to open and close the boot door without using your hands. We always carry around a lot of bags and clubs and this way, just by waving your foot under the bumper, it opens, and you don’t have to put your things down on the ground.”

The boot of the Tarraco is one of SEAT’s largest with a volume of 760 litres, or 1,775 litres* with the seats folded down.

The boot of the Tarraco

102 cm deep

103 cm wide

41 cm high

760 litres

1,775 litres with the seats folded

The golf ball

45.93 grams

42.67 mm in diameter

40.679 cm3 of volume

352 dimples