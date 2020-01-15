NORTH EAST law firm Gordon Brown Law Firm LLP (GBLF) is opening a custom designed office space in Team Valley, Gateshead to help grow and strengthen its regional presence.

The law firm has signed a 10-year lease, for 12,624sq ft of office space, which will be the firm’s third office and will compliment office space in Chester-le-Street and Newcastle city centre.

The focus of the move is to have a technology-driven central hub for all of its teams that embraces the changing nature of the legal sector.

As well as a more collaborative working environment, the new offices will have better staff facilities, taking into account a number of suggestions made by GBLF staff during a period of consultation. The upgrade reflects the firm’s values and ongoing commitment to wellbeing in the workplace.

Kathryn Taylor, managing partner of Gordon Brown Law Firm said the move will be transformational helping to boost its presence within the local market.

She said: “We started this journey over a year ago and we are all looking forward to the move to Team Valley. I am confident that the new office space will not only be somewhere our teams love to work, but also somewhere that clients will enjoy visiting for years to come too.

Kathryn added: “This move represents a significant milestone for our firm and demonstrates our commitment not only to our people, but also our clients and the North East. The new office space will give us room to continue to grow and give us increased visibility, to ensure we can offer our customers a more personalised service across the region.”

The new office design was created in conjunction with fit-out specialist Ultimate (Commercial Interiors) Ltd and features a bespoke modern design, a large staff breakout area and a flexible configuration which will support further expansion and growth.

Steve Cowley, Associate Director at Ultimate said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Gordon Brown Law LLP at such an exciting time for their business, the entire design process and project discussions with the Gordon Brown team has been a pleasure.

“By working closely together we have gained an insight to their business, including brand and core values and importantly the personalities within that will be reflected in our finished scheme. There are many impressive features to the proposed design and fit-out for Gordon Brown staff and clients alike to enjoy and we are all looking forward to seeing them in their new home in February.”

GBLF offers a range of legal services and advice across all areas of family, residential conveyancing, wills and probate, dispute resolution, corporate and commercial law. For more information on GBLF visit www.gblf.co.uk or get in touch on 0191 388 1778.