Did you know that the original gourmet popcorn businesses like Proper Popcorn are all family owned, or your basic mom and pop shop? Popcorn is one of the fastest growing snack food and offers a business owner a wealth of potential. Whether you have a full family of five, or run a 1-man show, gourmet popcorn has been considered one of the most popular business options with a long history of unrivaled success. Here are some of the top reasons to consider breaking into the gourmet popcorn market.

Low Start-up Costs

Your gourmet popcorn business can come into full swing with as little as $1000, depending on the range of flavors you hope to sell. Then all the materials and ingredients you need for this business have a long shelf life so you can rest assured your raw materials will not spoil before you get a chance to use them. After the initial cost of starting up, you will need to face the ongoing costs of keeping up your stock and covering the costs of labeling and packaging. Once you have covered the costs of all your capital expenses, you will find the costs of cooking and packaging can be relatively low if kept in house.

Potentially a Home-based Business

There are several states that allow the cooking and preparation of home-made dishes. In the state of Texas, these provisions are listed under the “Cottage Law”. Cottage law allows for the preparation of certain foods that are considered minimum risk to the public. Some of the foods included in this list are cookies, pies, brownies, cakes, jams /jellies /marmalades /preserves, etc.

You will be happy to know that gourmet popcorn has also made this list. There are some important requirements to keep in mind however. All products must be properly packaged and labeled and in most instances must be sold directly to the customers from the vendors (as in the case of county fairs and farmer’s markets). There are no exceptions to these rules, but it is important to look into the rules of your local area and you may be required to carry a valid food handler’s license. But, these do not cost much and only require an online solicitude.

As you can see, the range of food products that you can sell is limited. Furthermore, you are also limited to a specific amount of cash that you can make off a business like this, the limit according to the Texas Cottage Law is $50,000. If you begin to move higher than this pay bracket, you can then begin taking your earnings and moving into an official commercial kitchen. This is required so that your food business remains compliant with the food safety laws in place for your local area.

High Profit Margins

As covered in the previous chapter, the ingredients you will use to make your gourmet popcorn are economical and long lasting. The real selling factors are the quality ingredients and creative flavors, then there is the captivating and engaging packaging and presentation. But, if you consider that a tub of popcorn selling for mere $7, costs under $1 to make including the costs of packaging. Then the profits are over $5 a pop.

In the gourmet popcorn business your largest investments will be for the labeling and packaging of the product itself. Typically, by keeping these costs as low and effective as possible you can considerably increase your profit margins. The market is always open as well, but there are some months, from October to December, where the sale of gourmet popcorn is always expected to rise.

Sparks Creativity

When you look at things artistically, the popcorn is a blank canvas waiting for a work of art. Popped corn kernels have no real inherent flavor, only a pleasant crunch and texture. This means that they can be flavored, salted buttered and spiced as your imagination sees fit. If you are looking through this article now it is probably because you have already considered what it would be like to be your own boss, but feel you may be lacking that key ingredient. While there are literally thousands of popcorn companies, the market is in no way saturated and there are a thousand new and innovative flavors to consider.

Recession-Proof

When the economy hits the skids, there are always a few businesses that seem to do better than all the rest.

Certain forms of entertainment – everyone needs a good laugh to beat back the great depression.

Barber and Beauty – maybe people are not feeling their best, but everyone wants to look great at the same time.

Comfort Foods – when people are down on their luck, they want something tasty and inexpensive.

Of course, gourmet popcorn is not always the cheapest option, but there are ways to make it even better. This could be done by making smaller bag options and allowing for plenty of promotions and discounts.

If you provide a delicious product and couple this with excellent customer satisfaction and service, your loyal customers will always be there to support your needs. The average mom and pop gourmet popcorn company can make anywhere from $50,000 to $700,000 in a year.