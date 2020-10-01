2020 has been a difficult year for individuals and businesses, however charities in particular have been particularly hard hit, suffering from a major loss of income due to cancelled events and the economic downturn. This is why, when the annual Grace House golf day was given the green light to go ahead, it made it all the more important to use the opportunity to raise much needed funds while also enjoying a great day out!

After originally being scheduled for June, the event was postponed due to Covid-19, as restrictions changed on a weekly basis the charity was fearful whether the event would go ahead this year at all. However, they were delighted when they were told they could proceed, and the day was rescheduled to take place at the beautiful Seaham Golf Club on Friday 25th September.

Luckily, the Covid-19 restrictions nor the wind and rain were able to dampen the golfer’s spirits with the 15 teams going head to head to battle it out to be crowned champions on the day! After a fabulous day, the eventual winners were declared with Northern Insight receiving the coveted Grace House Trophies!

The event, which was kindly sponsored by North East hand-crafted spirit producer WL Distillery, raised nearly £7,000 thanks to the generosity of the sponsors and the teams that entered.

Corporate Fundraiser, Laura Jane Forbes said, “This is the first event that we have been able to hold this year as every other event was cancelled, leaving a large gap in our income so it was fantastic the golf day was able to go ahead. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and golfers for their patience as there were a lot of changes that had to be made in the lead up to the event to ensure we were adhering to all of the guidelines, but they all stayed with us and it was a great day in the end which raised a fantastic amount; we can’t ask for any more than that!”

Event sponsor Scott Wilson-Laing, owner and founder of WL Distillery said “it was great to sponsor Grace Houses golf day and help the charity raise funds through these difficult times. The day was a great success although very windy. Everyone appeared to have a great day supporting the charity and playing golf, helped along with a little taster of our First Edition gin. We hope to be able to support Grace House and the important work they do in future events.”

If you would like to know more about how you can support Grace house please email Laura on LF@gracehouse.co.uk or call 0191 435 2085.