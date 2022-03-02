Research undertaken by 888Sport ranks UK’s most beloved horse racing festivals

Red Rum ranks as the nation’s favourite horse of all time

Frankie Dettori tops list as nation’s favourite jockey

Nationwide research undertaken by 888Sport, has been asking the UK public to vote for their most loved horse racing event, identifying The Grand National as the Nation’s Favourite Festival. With 32.7% of the vote, it is the iconic Grand National that pips the others to the post.

Second in the list was the next big horse racing festival in the calendar for fans to get excited about, Cheltenham Festival. Voted the nation’s second favourite festival, with 17.2% of the vote, and the favourite festival for those aged between 18-24 (25%), Cheltenham 2022 runs from 15th – 18th March.

888Sport’s survey also asked the public for their favourite racehorse of all time, with champion Thoroughbred steeplechaser, and 3-time winner of the Grand National, Red Rum winning at a canter, with a whopping 42.5% of the vote. Red Rum beat Arkle (10%), Frankle (8.2%), and Kauto Star (7.6%) to the crown.

Frankie Dettori topped the list for the nation’s favourite jockey (32.1%), with Sir Tony McCoy (16.6%) and Lester Pigott (16.2%) making up the top three.

An 888Sport spokesperson commented: “It is interesting to see the stats come through, with The Grand National topping the list as the Nation’s Favourite Festival. However, Cheltenham Festival’s popularity among younger adults is interesting to see and could potentially lead to a swing in these results in years to come.”