AN award-winning housing association has launched a funding initiative to support community groups and charities amid increasing pressure on household budgets.

North Star has announced the new round of funding aimed at projects that address poverty, health and well-being, education and training and general community work.

Grants of up to £2,500 are available, with all charitable and community organisations able to apply.

North Star will prioritise applications from projects that benefit their tenants and the communities they live in. In particular, applications from groups in Cockfield and Evenwood, Barnard Castle and the surrounding villages are welcomed.

Peter Locke, Head of Communities at North Star said: “We have had an active grants programme for quite some time but, with the extra pressures on households at the moment, there probably hasn’t been a time it has been needed more.

“We know there are some amazing groups doing great things in our communities to provide help. We hope this funding will be able to support both new and existing projects to provide much needed positive impact.”

If you would like to apply for a grant please visit this link for more information – https://form.jotform.com/220162131710336 or contact the communities team at North Star on communities@northstarhg.co.uk or 03000 11 00 11.