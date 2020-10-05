A SUNDERLAND shopping centre is helping students stock up on essentials without breaking the bank, thanks to a brand new campaign.

The Bridges has unveiled a week of exclusive offers called Discount for Days, which will run from 28 September to 5 October.

Young people with a valid student ID will be able to take advantage of slashed prices at a number of top stores, along with the opportunity to win a £200 gift card to spend in the centre.

Brands offering discounts include The Body Shop and Nudo with 25 per cent off, along with 20 per cent off full price items at the Disney Store, Swarovski, New Look, schuh, the adult range at Clarks and any pay monthly bill at EE.

And students can also make the most of 15 per cent off full price items at Pandora and 10 per cent discounts at Topshop and Topman, Hotel Chocolat, Krispy Kreme, River Island, Superdrug, The Works and most pay monthly plans at Vodafone.

The event is an alternative to its popular Student Raid – which sees thousands of students flocking to the centre for a night of deals – in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Duncan Allen, Building and Services Director at the Bridges, believes Discount for Days is a great way for students to get settled in the city.

“Hosting the Student Raid safely just isn’t possible with the current restrictions, so we’ve created a whole new event so that nobody misses out this year,” said Duncan.

“Student life can be expensive, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for young people to shop for everything from homeware to stationery to make sure they are fully prepared for the new academic year.

“An advantage of the new event means that students have a whole week to make the most of it and our retailers have been incredibly generous with their offers so far – with more to be added in the coming weeks.”

For a full list of offers or to register online for the competition to win a £200 gift card, visit https://www.thebridges-shopping.com/student-info/p