The Green Energy Advice Bureau, a consultancy who specializes in the procurement of business energy, is looking to kick start the brand with an additional Tyneside office space.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau will occupy Weymouth House on Newcastle Business Park, comprising 30,439 sq ft, having agreed a ten-year lease with landlord Caudwell Properties advised by JLL and Avison Young. The office was recently extensively refurbished to create a state-of-the-art workplace.

The consultancy, which helps find customers the best bespoke energy solutions is currently recruiting for multiple roles. It already has offices in both South Shields and Sunderland.

The Newcastle office which will bring over 200 new opportunities to the Tyneside area is fully COVID-19 compliant, following all social distancing measures, to continue to promote a safe and healthy working environment.

Paul Cobb, managing director, commented on the latest office acquisition: “We are delighted to be in a position to grow the company further with our introduction of a Tyneside location.

“It’s an exciting time for potential candidates to join our fantastic ever-growing workforce. Since our reintroduction to office-based working everyone has adapted well with the changes and productivity is better than ever.”

Russell Meadows, commercial director at Caudwell Properties, added: “We are pleased to welcome The Green Energy Bureau and support their next chapter of growth in the North East.

“The refurbishment of Weymouth House was completed to a high standard and the building, part of the original first phase of Newcastle Business Park, has always stood in an enviable position at the eastern gateway of the wider scheme.”

Jeff Pearey, director at JLL, joint leasing agents with Avison Young, who advised Caudwell Properties continued: “The Green Energy Bureau’s investment in another new office is a real sign of their commitment to Newcastle and the North East.

“As the property market continues to reopen, JLL and our joint agents Avison Young are seeing viewings and enquiries from businesses looking to take office space in the area increase. While this may take some time to filter through to further deals, there is more cause for optimism in the market.”

Candidates looking for new positions can send their CV to careers@greenpoweradvice.co.uk or alternatively visit the green energy website.