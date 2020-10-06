Construction work is set to begin on a new housing development in Stockton, after detailed plans were approved by the local authority.

Bellway Durham will be delivering a mix of 80 homes, including 12 affordable properties for local people, on the northern edge of Stockton.

A reserved matters application for the development, which will be known as Old School Gardens, was given the green light by Stockton Borough Council in August this year.

The properties are set to be built off Blakeston Lane on the site of the former Blakeston School, which opened in 1973 and was demolished in 2013, with pupils being transferred to North Shore Academy in Talbot Street.

A selection of three and four-bedroom family houses for private sale will be provided at the development, alongside two and three-bedroom affordable homes for shared ownership or rent.

The site is being built to the north and west of the new Lidl store on Junction Road, which opened to the public in 2018.

Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, Oliver Wray, said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality new homes which don’t just meet the growing demand for new housing in Stockton, but also cater to a wide range of buyers on all stages of the property ladder – including first-time buyers, downsizers and growing families.

“The homes which we will be building include a range of styles which sympathetically complement the traditional designs of existing homes in the area.

“This is a highly sustainable location for new housing, as the properties will be built within just a short walking distance of two supermarkets, the University Hospital of North Tees, a play centre, gyms, a pub, and primary and secondary schools.

“We would urge anybody who is interested in finding a new home in Stockton to check out our website as we are building new homes in the area, and will shortly be delivering updates on the new development – which we’re very much looking forward to starting work on.”

Bellway Durham is also currently building a selection of four and five-bedroom homes in nearby Wynyard at Regency Manor.

For more information on the new homes being built by Bellway, visit bellway.co.uk.