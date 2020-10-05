Square One Law, the northern entrepreneurial law firm, is supporting its continued expansion with new opportunities for its talented workforce as well as recruiting experienced professionals.

With increased activity across all areas of the firm and following the opening of its first office in Leeds, Square One Law has announced the promotions of corporate lawyer Luke Philpott and property lawyer Andrew Foster to senior associates.

Luke joined Square One Law in 2019, having relocated from Manchester and has particular expertise in private equity and venture capital having worked on a number of investments during his time in the North West.

Andrew, who is from the North East, has gained extensive experience acting for property investors, occupiers, banks and SME clients, as well as landowners and developers in a variety of commercial property and banking matters.

Further supporting Square One Law’s growth are the appointments of employment lawyer Eleanor Wilkinson and commercial property lawyer Jonathan Bone.

Both had previously been senior associates at Square One Law before choosing to move to national firms. However, they were attracted back to Square One Law by its entrepreneurial approach to its client-led relationships with fast-growing businesses.

Eleanor said: “I hadn’t appreciated how important it is to work in a strong and supportive team and found that being on the outside made me realise how much being part of it, and all that we had achieved together, had meant to me. I was delighted to be welcomed back.”

Jonathan added: “The perception that larger firms have better quality projects and that’s definitely not the case with Square One Law. There is a strong team here and having made good relationships, it wasn’t hard to approach the partners about returning. The property team is working on some really interesting projects and I’m delighted with the expansion to Leeds as it will open up even more opportunities for the firm.”