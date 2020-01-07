An international property and construction consultancy has fast-tracked its expansion plans with a move to bigger premises following a string of contract wins.

Henry Riley, which has won more than £3.5m of work in the last twelve months, has relocated to 33 Grey Street in Newcastle from its previous offices in Higham Place. The company, which has a network of sites in the UK, Australia and South Africa, appointed Newcastle-based Aptus Fit Out to renovate and modernise the new premises, which are based in the same building as popular restaurant Barluga.

The move comes after a period of sustained growth at Henry Riley, which works across the built environment spectrum, offering cost management, project management, health and safety and innovative digital services.

Notable contract wins this year include work on two multi-million-pound leisure schemes in Northumberland – one in Berwick, the other in Morpeth – and a £35m retail village that will attract a host of high street fashion brands to Scotch Corner. Henry Riley is also involved in a project to build a new Morrisons store in Amble, and the company’s work further afield is bringing new Co-op outlets to communities in southern Scotland.

These schemes and others have helped the firm grow its capabilities and reputation across Scotland and the north of England and increase revenues across its UK consultancy to more than £14m. The order book for 2020 is looking healthy, too, with the development of Metro Retail Park and a healthcare unit in Tyneside among several schemes in the pipeline.

Joel Neasham, senior associate at the Newcastle office of Henry Riley, said: “The office move comes at the end of a fantastic year for Henry Riley. Although economic conditions remain challenging and there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Brexit, there’s also a willingness to continue regenerating key areas of Scotland and northern England.

“In the last twelve months we’ve won contracts on several high-profile schemes across the leisure, commercial, transport and infrastructure, education, industrial and logistics, healthcare, retail and residential sectors. This, and our move to Grey Street, has set us up nicely for further expansion.

“We’ll continue to seek opportunities across the northern half of the UK and capitalise on emerging technologies to make construction projects even more efficient.”