Palletised freight is one of the mainstays of the UK distribution network throughout central Europe including commercial deliveries of all kinds to Austria. After all, sending a pallet to Austria is often much cheaper than the air freight alternative. Indeed, sending a pallet to Austria is often not that much slower given the express services that some freight forwarding firms can now arrange. If you have commercial clients in Austria and want to ensure that your deliveries are both affordable and reliable, what do you need to know? Read on to find out.

Swift Collections of Palletised Goods

Please bear in mind that sending freight to Austria quickly is only possible if orders are collected in short order from their UK point of departure. This means organising your goods-out operation such that pallets are ready for collection within hours of orders being picked or produced, in the case of production lines.

Use pallets that are up to the job, too. Most rapid-transit courier services to Austria can cope with all the different pallet sizes in use today so you don’t necessarily need to stick to Euro pallets unless you already have them available. Ideally, your freight forwarder will have an extensive network of drivers to call upon so your pallets of whatever dimensions can be collected within hours. This should be the case wherever you are in the UK, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol or Banff.

Rapid Entry Into the European Union

The majority of pallet freight being sent to Austria will pass into the EU via a channel crossing. Both ferry and tunnel services are in frequent use although it is also possible to use ports of entry in Belgium and the Netherlands from ports in the UK other than Dover or Folkestone. Whichever one is chosen will depend on your location and, sometimes, the number of pallets you are sending. The main thing to take on board about sending a pallet to Austria is that EU customs officials will want prior notification of the goods’ arrival from a licensed source.

According to Barrington Freight, an Essex-based freight forwarding firm, having the proper paperwork ready for both UK and EU customs officials is crucial nowadays. Not only does it have to be prepared but the commodity coding needs to be accurate, as well. Problems at the border are harder to resolve so make sure you are prepared well before your shipment gets there.

Planned Logistics for Different Austrian Regions

Most pallets to Austria will be driven through France, Belgium and Germany before entering the country. Some also pass through Luxembourg, too. The point is to use a logistical operator that monitors traffic conditions at potential pinch points around Brussels, Stuttgart and Munich. By altering the route, it can save lots of time and fuel costs. Note that cities in the West, like Innsbruck, are more readily reached via Ulm while it is sometimes easier to reach Vienna via the Czech Republic. Ideally, your driver will be in constant contact to check on the swiftest possible route while also allowing for progress updates to be made wherever they’re headed.