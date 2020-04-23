There are figures on Instagram that speak for themselves, as it is an application that is among the 5 most used at the moment and, most interestingly, there are more than 200 million users who visit at least one company profile a day.

Our students and clients are aware of this reality, and that is why every day we receive inquiries regarding this social network. Among them, the most frequent are related to getting interactions or more followers on Instagram.

Therefore, in this article we want to propose to you to implement natural actions that really work (without tricks or risks of losing your account). Do we see them?

Quick Tips to Encourage IG Interactions

If you have ever asked yourself questions such as “why users do not interact with your company profile on Instagram” or “how could you encourage them to do so”, here are some very simple tips to apply:

Why is it Difficult for Brands to Get Interactions?

When it comes to offering a physical product, getting the most out of Instagram can be relatively easy, considering that it is a very visual social network where you can look very good at what you sell.

This is not a mathematical rule but, surely, if your business offers a service, it will cost you a little more to get frequent interactions from your community through this application, for brand boosting you can also buy Instagram likes today.

How to Promote user Interactions in IG?

Whether you offer a product or service, or want to publicize your personal brand, to generate interactions you have to understand Instagram for what it is; a social network in which to share moments (since not everything is selling).

Here the most effective and practical thing is to lead by example. So, start yourself by developing a super active brand on Instagram, for which you can take note of these tips:

Follow a strategy based on very useful information for your audience (and analyze what does not work to rule it out).

Encourage people to take action on every post you leave in your feed with contests, mentions, or value propositions.

Use all Instagram features like video calls or polls and sliding emojis in your stories.

Launch your own brand blog to have a site where you can capture your knowledge and show it in your Instagram content.

Hacks to Get Followers on Instagram

There is no use having many followers, if those who are part of your community are not at all interested in your brand and do not interact with it on Instagram. That is why we have given more importance to this aspect.

However, we understand that for you, knowing how to gain followers is one of the key pieces for your strategy, so we leave you with 3 principles and a list of hacks to achieve it:

3 Principles to Successfully Manage your Brand on Instagram

In the case of Instagram, it could never be truer that of “quality is worth more than quantity”, because the operation of its algorithm has a lot to do with it.

So much so, that if you put into practice suspicious techniques such as “if you follow me, I follow you” or try to manage your account with third-party tools to manipulate your follow-ups and interactions, you will run the risk of being closed. So:

Do not go to unofficial tools to manage or know who is not following you on Instagram.

Respect the limitations of Instagram and do not abuse strategic elements such as hashtags.

Generate your community naturally with the best content (not buying fake followers).

List of Hacks to Create a Community on Instagram

Finally, and taking into account the above principles, let’s go to what surely worries you so much; how to get more followers. To do this, here we leave you a list of practical and effective hacks:

Complete your Instagram profile 100% (hashtags, custom link …).

Apply colorful and consistent filters to your brand image on your photos.

Share quotes with an emotional message for your target audience.

Design a feed with styles or frames forming a puzzle.

Follow the relevant #hashtags in your sector to reach your audience.

Exploit your IG content in all its formats (especially videos).

Mention @ referent accounts in your posts and stories.

Highlight your stories in the profile highlights to make it more attractive.

Tag users in your photos who are active with your brand.

Invest part of your marketing budget for Instagram advertising.

As you can see, to interact with the most active Instagram users and generate a community of followers faithful to your brand, there are no magic traps or formulas. Here you will have to do things very well to show all the best of your business!