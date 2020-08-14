Chapter four of Guild Wars 2’s ongoing story The Icebrood Saga arrives Tuesday, July 28, with the vast stirring of the ancient, magic-devouring Jormag, the Elder Dragon of Ice and Persuasion. Titled Jormag Rising, the episode expands upon episode three’s Drizzlewood Coast map, offering an epic new meta event, and adding a new dimension to the area’s charr push-and-pull siege warfare mechanic. ArenaNet released a new trailer today that showcases what to expect on the next leg of the campaign between the charr Dominion and United Legions.

As the titanic wall of ice in the north begins to melt, opening the way to Bangar Ruinbringer’s Dominion armies, the Frost Legion begin to march from the shadowy depths of Jormag’s domain, while the dragon itself stirs as it consumes the ancient magics of Tyria. In addition to this thrilling story chapter, Jormag Rising adds and expands upon the existing gameplay and rewards found in The Icebrood Saga, including:

A brand new section of the Drizzlewood Coast to explore and control

A new, map-wide meta event that culminates with players directly confronting Jormag’s sinister power

New upgrades to the United Legions Waystation mastery that will grant new skills like the medi-zooka, a support tool for your allies in the heat of battle, and the ability to navigate the shifting intrigue of the charr conflict with a stealth action for mounts

Upgraded versions of two previously-released weapons: the Charged Stormcaller set and the Empowered Boneskinner set

A Frost Legion Infusion for your character to fit in with the chilly Frost Legion

An upgraded “shiver” emote

And more

Jormag Rising will be free for all players who own Guild Wars 2:Path of Fire and log in upon its release.