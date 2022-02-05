Hadrian Healthcare has donated £1,000 on behalf of residents at the Manor House Gosforth to ensure a potentially life-saving defibrillator can be installed at St Aidan’s Community Centre.

The home was approached by Cllr Brian Duell to support the appeal for the vital community resource, which will be available for everyone to always access, including the Manor House should it be needed.

Resident Mary Baker, who lived in Brunton Park where the home and the community centre are located handed a cheque over to Cllr Duell to complete the fundraising.

Marion McAndrew, customer services manager at the Manor House Gosforth, said: “Although we hope that it will never be needed, the defibrillator will be a really important community resource, which could save a life and I am delighted that we have been able to help make this happen.

“Mary was thrilled to have the opportunity to present our cheque to Cllr Duell. She knows the area so well, and the community centre has been a part of her life for a long time.”