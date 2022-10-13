Hagerty will entertain clients and showgoers at the 2022 Goodwood Revival situated in the in the ‘over the road’ section of the event

Rare 1954 Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe promises to be one of the star cars of the event

The glamorous coupe is one of just 18 cars bodied by Saoutchik between 1952 and 1954

The display Pegaso was originally shown at the 1954 Paris Salon Motorshow, and returned to Paris, 65 years later, for the 2019 Rétromobile event after a full restoration

Northamptonshire: 9th September 2022

Hagerty returns to the Goodwood Revival in style for 2022 with one of the rarest cars of the event due to be the star of the Hagerty stand.

The stunning 1954 Pegaso was built in the old Hispano-Suiza factory and features an all-alloy 90-degree V8 with four overhead camshafts. The V8 revs to 9000rpm, and a variety of carburetion set-ups was offered from new, including a single Weber for touring, twin carburetters for amateur competition, or a race specification with four carburetters.

The glamorous Z-102B on display is one of 18 cars bodied by Saoutchik between 1952 and 1954, a coachbuilder which had a long tradition of creating some of the most spectacular-looking automobiles. Founded by Jacques Saoutchik, a cabinet-maker turned coachbuilder, the company made its mark in the 1930s with a succession of designs for the likes of Hispano-Suiza, Mercedes-Benz and Bucciali.

The Hagerty display car is chassis 0146, originally shown at the 1954 Paris Salon in the Grand Palais, where it was purchased by Jean-Claude Lamy. Lamy subsequently entered the car into several competitions including the ’54 Rallye PanArmoricaine and the Rallye Sablé-Solesmes. Later, the Saoutchik coupe found its way to America, eventually being sold to Bill Harrah, who added the Pegaso to his ever-growing collection in Reno, Nevada. Harrah kept the highly original Z-102B in his 1450-car museum until his death in 1978. Then, the Pegaso was acquired by Ralph Engelstad for the Imperial Palace Auto Collection in Las Vegas. In February 2019, 65 years after its debut in the Grand Palais, the Saoutchik coupe returned to Paris to appear at the Rétromobile event.

In addition to the wonderful Pegaso, the Hagerty stand, situated ‘over the road’ at the 2022 Goodwood Revival Meeting, will also feature a Hagerty lounge and bar, a racing simulator and members of the Hagerty team available to offer advice and guidance on their range of specialist insurance and membership products.

Mark Roper, Hagerty International Managing Director, said, “What a privilege it is to be custodians of such a rare and beautiful car for the duration of the 2022 Goodwood Revival. Not only will our stand offer a relaxed environment for guests to explore our enthusiast-led products and services, but it will also provide a rare opportunity to see the Pegaso Saoutchik Coupe up close, where every detail can be savoured. I look forward to welcoming guests to our stand throughout the Revival weekend and presenting this special car.”