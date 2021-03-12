Haines Watts North East have strengthened their Corporate Finance offering in the region, having welcomed Maria McKenna to the team, as a Corporate Finance Manager.

Maria joins the firm with over sixteen years’ experience in the industry, and brings a wealth of knowledge in forensic accounting and business valuations.

Speaking on the growth of the team, Corporate Finance Associate Partner, Chris Hird said: “I am thrilled to welcome Maria to the team. Having worked alongside her in the past, I know that her breadth of knowledge and level of expertise will be invaluable, as we look to support more clients through these challenging times.”

Maria added: “I received a very friendly welcome to the firm. Despite the limitations that come with Covid, Haines Watts have obviously put some careful thought into ensuring new team members feel a warm reception.

“It is a great time to join the Corporate Finance team here as there is so much going on. I’m delighted to be working with Chris and looking forward to working on the current deals and valuations, as well as looking for new opportunities to build the department.”

Haines Watts is a leading advisor to owner-managed businesses in the UK. As a Top 13 firm, they deliver a wide range of services and solutions that enable aspirational business owners to achieve their goals.

More information on Haines Watts can be found on their website: https://www.hwca.com/