If you are considering travelling abroad for hair transplant surgery, you will likely have been hit by a barrage of opinions from well-meaning family and friends. Hair transplants in Turkey are becoming a popular choice for those that have decided to address their hair loss. The decision to proceed with a hair transplant is important and your loved ones may be encouraging you to stay in a country you are familiar with because of the perceived notion that this will minimize risks and bring about better results. However, there is no evidence for either of these claims. Once you have decided that hair transplant surgery is the right choice for you, the next step is finding a hair transplant clinic that provides the expertise you require at an affordable cost. Let’s take a look at the differences in treating hair loss in the UK compared to having surgery in Turkey to help you make a decision that gives you the peace of mind required for surgery wherever you choose to undergo a procedure.

Quality of hair transplants in Turkey vs the UK

A widely held myth surrounding medical tourism is that a saving on cost is a compromise on quality but that simply isn’t true. In fact, the high competition in Turkey for hair transplant surgery has led to specialization in the industry. Turkey leads the way in ground-breaking hair transplant surgery innovations. Two key innovations have been developed at Dr Serkan Aygin Clinic.

1. The Sapphire FUE method uses blades made from the sapphire gemstone to extract hair follicles instead of steel blades used in regular Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) transplants.

2. The Soft FUE method refers to conducting a hair transplant while the patient is under sedation. Even though the patient remains awake for the procedure they won’t feel the graft extraction, recipient site creation or transplantation process.

These techniques do away with needles and pain and have revolutionised the hair transplant industry.

Hair Transplant prices in Turkey vs UK

Deciding to have your hair transplant in the UK can cost an eye-watering £30,000, making the cost of a hair transplant unaffordable for most. Turkish clinics, however, offer hair transplants for as little as £2,000. There are several factors causing this stark price difference and none are an indication in a disparity of service.

1. The Turkish Economy – with the euro, dollar and pound working out as 9.64 TRY, 7.93 TRY and 10,63 TRY respectively, foreign visitors benefit from the cost savings from currency exchange.

2. Costs of living – the cost of living in Turkey is significantly lower than the US, UK and many countries in Western Europe. As a result, it is no surprise that health tourism within Turkey has become as popular as choosing Turkey for a holiday destination. Whether you are undergoing a hair transplant or coming to enjoy Turkey’s delicious food and tropical climate, you will benefit from a trip with great value for money.

3. Affordable qualified labour – every hair transplant surgeon in Turkey has to abide by strict medical controls which requires them to hold a qualification if they are participating in surgery. Combined with the affordable cost of labour in Turkey, you can be confident that your surgeon is qualified and that you can access the life-changing procedure you desire without having to break the bank.

Benefits of a hair transplant in Turkey

There are many benefits of choosing a hair transplant clinic in Turkey, not just comparing them against the procedure cost in the UK. Turkey has world-class doctors who have received accolades for their ground-breaking work. Dr Serkan Aygin was one of the first doctors to perform a hair transplant in Turkey and with over 24 years of experience, is seen as a pioneer in the industry. In 2019 he was the winner of the European Awards in Medicine for hair transplantation.

Whether you are opting for a FUE hair transplant or Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) transplant you can be confident that the standard of hair transplants in Turkey is excellent. These high standards are upheld as a result of the stiff competition for the business of a foreign visitor. Hair transplant cost will be the deciding factor for most when considering if they should go ahead and begin their quest for hair restoration. In Turkey, your money will go a long way, with many hair clinics offering all-inclusive packages which include hotels, post-operative treatment and transfers to and from airports. In addition to this, hair clinics in Turkey will offer unlimited grafts at a fixed price. This means, no matter how severe your hair loss situation is, surgery in Turkey is affordable.

How to choose the right Hair Transplant Clinic

We know it can seem like information overload when researching hair transplants so Dr Serkan Aygin has published a number of guides on how to choose the right clinic in Turkey. These are all in easy to find on our website and in top publications we have advised across the UK. If you would like further information tailored to your unique circumstances, we offer free consultations and are happy to answer any questions you may have.

Images were captured pre-COVID-19