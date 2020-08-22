PICNIC hampers full of sweet and savoury treats have been distributed to Peterlee’s vulnerable as well as public sector workers.

Staff at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, prepared the “hampers of kindness” with a variety of food to give away to those in need.

They were also given to firefighters, police officers and health workers to say thank you for their service during the Coronavirus pandemic.

A dozen hampers, tailored to meet individual needs, included scones with jam and cream, a variety of cakes, a selection of sandwiches, quiche, fruit, sausage rolls, pork pies, and Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Several were given to elderly and vulnerable parishioners from St Cuthbert’s Church, for those unable to visit the shops and to help reduce any feelings of loneliness.

Others were delivered to Durham Women’s Refuge centres, which included hampers for children with biscuits, sweets, chocolate, crisps and snacks, as well as Peterlee Fire Station and Peterlee Police Station with thank you letters attached.

Bannatyne Lodge Care Home cook Paul Dale and activities coordinator Dawn Minto prepared all the hampers, with the food provided by Dawn, home manager Laura Williams, and deputy manager Linzi Halliday. The deliveries were then made by Dawn and the home’s maintenance man Derek Bell.

Laura said: “We wanted to show our support and help people through these difficult times so we came up with the idea of hampers of kindness.

“Tea hampers and treats always put a smile on people’s faces and it’s amazing how food and gifts actually help people feel cared for and nurtured.

“We also wanted to say thank you to our public sector workers for keeping our community safe during such an uncertain time.”

Chris Howe, watch manager of Green Watch at Peterlee Fire Station, said: “I would like to pass on the thanks from the whole watch for the hamper. It’s good to know that the work we do is appreciated by the community in which we serve and protect.”