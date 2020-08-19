A NURSE who did part of her training at a North-East hospice is returning 20 years later in a senior management role.

Sarah Clarke, who grew up on Teesside, has been appointed as Butterwick Hospice Care’s new Director of Care.

Sarah is currently working for the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as Deputy Director of Nursing for Operating Services and Critical Care.

“It will be a privilege to work for a charity that makes a huge difference to people living in the part of the world I’m passionate about,” said Sarah, who starts her new role on September 15.

Although she lives in Redcar, Sarah has been commuting to Sheffield, and is looking forward to “a happy homecoming” with her move to Butterwick Hospice.

Sarah came to nursing late – qualifying from Teesside University at the age of 35 – after working for a number of different employers, including Marks & Spencer and Cleveland County Archaeology.

The experience of becoming a mother then made her re-evaluate what she wanted to do with her life.

“I realised I had good practical skills as well as a desire to help people. That made me focus on nursing and it proved to be the right decision,” said Sarah.

Her nursing roles have included being a matron in accident and emergency departments as well as working in operating theatres.

“Nursing has been really good to me, and I love being in a position where I can care for the staff, the patients and the relatives. The job appeals to my nurturing side – being able to spot potential and helping people get the best out of themselves,” she added.

“While I was training, I had a really valuable placement at Butterwick Hospice Care – working in the children’s unit – so it’s fantastic to be coming back in such an important role, where you can really take the time to concentrate on the quality of care.

“All charities have been facing enormous challenges during the pandemic, and the Butterwick is no exception, so I’m looking forward to being able to support the team during a difficult time.”

Sarah was born in Port Clarence and lived in Middlesbrough and Marske during her childhood. She is married to retired teacher, Jim Clarke, and has three children.