Stylish, all-new Korando petrol from £199 per month

0% APR finance offers over 4-years on Tivoli and PCP prices from just £175 per month

Pick-up Musso contract hire rates from £239 per month

Crossover to the previous generation SsangYong Korando and get up to £3,000 off

7-year/150,000-mile mileage warranty across the SsangYong range

All-new Korando

From every aspect, all-new Korando has an eye-catching design, with a powerful, sturdy stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Korando impresses even further with its full digital cock-pit interface and driver assistance technologies that are unrivalled in its class. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Korando exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, superior safety, class leading NVH and pure driving fun. Launched in December, the all-new Korando petrol offers a PCP deal starting at £199 per month with a £4,480 customer deposit and £2,000 FDA contribution. A HP offer is also available on new Korando ELX with a 20% deposit, payments across 48 months are £333 per month.

Tivoli

SsangYong has announced new 0% APR finance offers over four years and with a £2,000 deposit across its Tivoli range for the spring. Running along side the PCP offer, is a 0% HP deal across 48 months, with a 20% deposit from £242 per month. Available with a 1.6 litre petrol engine, Tivoli is extremely well equipped and comes with air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry. Prices for a Tivoli SE petrol from £14,495 OTR.

Korando – previous generation

Italian designed and Korean built, the previous generation Korando crossover is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol or 2.2 diesel engine and comes with a 6-speed manual or Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission. Comprehensive equipment includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors. The petrol Korando with two-wheel drive is available now with a £2,000 money off offer at £16,995. A cash saving of up to £3,000 is available on the LE manual or auto, now starting at £17,995.

The previous generation Korando Ultimate adds other luxury touches including leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, privacy glass, 18” diamond cut alloy wheels and front & rear parking sensors, plus a touchscreen RDS radio with iPod and Bluetooth connectivity and Tom Tom navigation, now from £24,995.

Musso

The new Musso is a multi-award-winning, extremely competent, multi-purpose truck with SsangYong values to the core – comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. This quarter sees a 0% PCP offer for varying durations from 2 to 5 years, each with varying deposit level;

Musso contract hire rates start at just £239 per month on a 12, plus 35, 8k mile per year profile.

Rexton

The SsangYong Rexton, 4×4 magazine’s ‘4×4 of The Year’, has a powerful 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine, offers a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, so is perfect for those who tow large caravans and trailers or need rugged off-road capability. As with Musso, this quarter for Rexton sees a 0% PCP offer for varying durations from 2 to 5 years, each with varying deposit level;

The 0% APR finance programme offers purchasers realistic deposits and highly competitive monthly payments which can be tailored to suit all customer’s requirements.