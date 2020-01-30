The hottest new eatery in Newcastle has become the first Indian restaurant in the North East to ban nuts from its kitchen and is thought to be the first in England.

Launching its new menu, My Delhi has declared a kitchen free from nuts without compromising the taste.

Whilst nuts are a key ingredient in some of its dishes, the restaurant is keen to protect diners from potentially fatal allergic reactions.

People suffering from nut allergies can face life-threatening reactions triggered by even the smallest of traces. According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), about 10 people die in the UK every year from food-induced anaphylaxis. Around 2 million people in the UK suffer from food allergies.

My Delhi opened in Newcastle City Centre in May 2019 as a new concept in Indian dining. Inspired by the streets and markets of India’s capital city Delhi, the eatery offers an authentic and immersive dining experience.

Their new menu which launches on Monday 3rd February and includes more Indo-Chinese options like Crispy Chicken Momos and vegan choices like Hara Bhara Kebab. It’s also bringing its own signature chaat, a mega combination of popular chaats found on the streets of India.

Other new dishes include Chicken Shahi Korma, a traditionally cooked rich creamy dish which replaces the British Classics that the restaurant says is a move towards representing all authentic foods found in India. Traditionally, a Korma is cooked with nuts but the restaurant says its chefs have found a way of substituting it with a different ingredient to make it taste even better.

Whilst the restaurant has removed nuts from its kitchen, it cannot guarantee that some of the products they procure are prepared and packaged in facilities where nuts exist.

Shah Amin, Director of My Delhi said “We’ve had a tremendous first eight months of business and diners have really enjoyed the experience at My Delhi.

“The new menu we’re launching is really exciting and we can’t wait to introduce our diners to the latest food trends dominating Delhi right now.

“We’ve also been perfecting our existing menu and making adjustments to fit the needs of our diners. A key part of the new menu was to make it more inclusive by removing nuts from our kitchen.”

Chef Gaurav, the mastermind behind the menu said “Growing up in Delhi, I naturally became a foodie myself. I grew up eating street food from all corners of Delhi. We wanted to bring those flavours in a restaurant environment that diners are accustomed to here in the UK.

“We’re delighted to have found a way to substitute nuts and enhance the taste. Nuts is a key ingredient in dishes like Korma, so to get the balance right and offering a menu with nut free dishes is a big moment in the Indian restaurant scene.”

Visit their website to view the menus www.mydelhistreetfood.com