A new university campus offering innovative and flexible study opportunities in the Netherlands has just seen its first cohort of students graduate with internationally recognised degrees.

In ceremonial robes, around 50 students from Northumbria University’s Amsterdam campus were awarded masters’ degrees in International Business and Project Management. They were joined by family members, academics and distinguished guests from Northumbria’s partner institution The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS).

UK-based Northumbria opened its Amsterdam campus in 2018 following a strategic partnership with AUAS. The move has created new education pathways for students, including the ability to achieve a master’s degree in just one year.

Lucy Winskell OBE, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Employability and Partnerships, at Northumbria said: “Witnessing and celebrating the graduation of our first students here has been a huge privilege, and I congratulate them all on their success and achievements. They are trailblazers and pathfinders for future generations of students as we continue to grow and develop our campus.”

“Initial talks with AUAS about opening a campus in Amsterdam started as recently as 2017. The progress we have made in such a short period of time is extraordinary, and a measure of the hard work and dedication of our staff, the support we have received from colleagues at HvA and the quality of students we are attracting. Our one-year masters’ do not require a foundation course and are proving extremely popular with students who have performed well at HvA or other hogescholen at undergraduate level. I believe they offer new and innovative learning opportunities within the Netherlands higher education system.”

Northumbria’s Amsterdam masters’ programmes are research-informed, but also heavily focused on the competencies required by industry and the public services. Lucy Winskell believes this approach benefits wider society in the Netherlands. “Studying at our Amsterdam campus equips graduates with skills that will both enhance their own career prospects and serve the needs of employers,” she added.

John Sterk, Dean of AUAS’s business school AMSIB said: “The partnership with Northumbria has been very successful and is opening up new overseas study options for students from both universities. Our academics are also able to collaborate in areas of research, teaching, conferences and seminars.”

After its first year, Northumbria has seen bachelor graduates from the Dutch hogescholen performing extremely well in its programmes.

Graduating student Saba Gebreyohannes commented: “We all took our chance to get an education. We chose to continue our education; nobody forced us, but today we made history as the first year of Master students to receive a degree while attending the Amsterdam campus. For anyone familiar with the Dutch education system it is hard to receive your Master’s degree in the Netherlands. Especially, if you come from the applied universities of sciences. For many of us if Northumbria did not offer this study, they might have not pursued their Master’s degree.”

