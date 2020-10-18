After a hectic and unusual year, sunglasses giant Hawkers has announced a huge end of season offer to wave goodbye to summer on its website https://www.hawkersco.co.uk/. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe at the beginning of the year, travel was effectively halted for many UK travellers and sun-worshippers. Hawkers want to send the summer season off in style with their new promotional campaign.

An unusual summer season

After decades of a successful global tourism boom, the reality is very different this year for countries, travel businesses and tourists.

Although some chose to travel, for many, the risk was too great or it was simply impossible to travel during the pandemic. Some governments imposed travel bans or compulsory quarantines that have dissuaded travellers from making their international trips. Summer in 2020 has been atypical for many, as this lack of travel and vacations abroad have been disastrous for the tourism industry.

In the UK, the focus was on ‘staycations’ instead of Spanish beach holidays. From coastal visits in Cornwall to camping in the Scottish highlands, holidaymakers looked to make the best of the infamous and temperamental British weather conditions they were given. The year has definitely created a sense of nostalgia for previous summer seasons, with many remembering holidays and trips in the sun they have taken with friends and family before the coronavirus outbreak.

Hawkers are offering an exclusive promotion code to UK customers

Hawkers are looking to replicate that summer feeling with their new closing campaign. The Spanish retailer is trying to make the most of what is left of that ‘summer feeling’ by offering customers an exclusive promotion. Shoppers can use the code CLOSED at checkout which enables them to get three sunglasses frames for the price of one! Frames that are a part of this deal also include models that are not usually a part of Hawkers’ promotions. As an added bonus on top of this closing campaign, Hawkers is also offering free shipping to UK customers. All purchases are made in Pounds (GBP).

Who are Hawkers?

Founded in December 2013 by Iñaki Soriano, Pablo Sánchez, Alejandro Moreno, and David Moreno, Hawkers is a Spanish eCommerce brand based in Elche, Alicante. The brand has collaborated to produce specific styles of sunglasses with a number of notable brands and celebrities, including the LA Lakers, Mercedes-Benz, Lewis Hamilton, and others. Hawkers sunglasses are also stocked in El Corte Inglés and at Soloptical stores in Spain. In Europe, they are available to purchase in some Pull and Bear stores.

If you’re interested in taking up this fantastic offer and want to purchase some snazzy frames for yourself, be sure to check out the full collection of sunglasses available on Hawkers’ website https://www.hawkersco.co.uk/.