The best ways in which North East business owners can prepare for and manage different workplace situations will be under discussion in a free webinar being staged by Hay & Kilner Law Firm.

Sarah Hall, Sarah Furness and Tom Clarke, solicitors in the specialist employment law team at the Newcastle-headquartered firm, will be leading the event on Wednesday 15 October and providing information, advice and guidance on how to proactively and properly deal with post-lockdown employment issues.

The free event will cover a wide range of topics, from managing remote/flexible working, staff performance and sickness absence through to implementing changes to policies and procedures, supporting staff well-being and executing redundancy processes.

Participants will also have the chance to submit questions in advance relating to their own situations for the expert team to assess and answer.

Sarah Hall says: “Generally speaking, most businesses and employees seem to have adapted pretty well to the unique circumstances in which we’ve found ourselves this year, with a willingness on all sides to be flexible and adaptable where required.

“But with many more months of disruption certain to come, it’s essential for employers to stay on top of their responsibilities and to know that they’re fulfilling their obligations to both their staff and the law in everything they’re doing.”

Sarah Furness adds: “Over the last six months, we’ve been helping organisations of all sizes and types manage a huge range of different responsibilities, policies and procedures, and have gained a lot of insight into how regional firms are address the practicalities of working in the present circumstances.

“Processes such as managing a newly-dispersed workforce or conducting redundancy consultations remotely present a new set of challenges which need to be addressed with care and consideration, and our webinar is designed to provide business owners and managers with practical advice on how they should proceed in these areas and more.

“Giving delegates the chance to get their questions answered during the webinar will ensure they get practical benefits from taking part while also providing guidance for other participants who might have similar issues.”

The event will also showcase Hay & Kilner’s HR Key and HR Showcase packages, which provide clients with access to comprehensive advice on workplace matters and bespoke training packages for a fixed fee cost, helping management teams proactively manage issues in the workplace.

Places on Hay & Kilner’s Managing Post-Lockdown Workplace Issues seminar, which will run via Zoom on Wednesday 15 October, are free, but must be reserved in advance.

For further information, please contact Helen Ward on 0191 232 8345 or via helen.ward@hay-kilner.co.uk

