Staff at a North East law firm have raised almost £9,000 for a charity that supports some of the region’s tiniest residents.

Hay & Kilner’s team voted to adopt The Tiny Lives Trust as their designated fundraising cause for 2019 and have also spent time volunteering with the organisation during the year, helping to put together the parent packs that it provides to the hundreds of families who spend time on the neonatal unit at the RVI in Newcastle.

And now, after totting up the proceeds of the year-long fundraising drive, the firm has now presented a cheque for £8,681.68 to the much-loved local charity.

Regular fundraising activities have included dress down days, cake sales and raffles, with individual members of staff also taking on their own taxing physical challenges to bring in extra funds.

Paralegal Mairi Clancy completed the New York Marathon in just three hours and 36 minutes, while senior associate Jan Rzedzian completed a 68km trek involving almost 6,000 meters of climbing to reach the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

The practice also organised a five-a-side football Charity Shield competition which featured twelve mixed teams drawn from across the city’s professional services community.

Founded in 1983, The Tiny Live Trust helps to care for up to 800 premature and sick newborn babies and their families each year and works to support the RVI’s Neonatal Service, which cares for babies from across the North East and Cumbria.

Sara Malik, who co-chairs Hay & Kilner’s corporate social responsibility committee, says: “Tiny Lives provides invaluable practical help to families across the region who are facing incredibly difficult situations and having the chance to support and find out more about its work through the year has been truly inspiring.

“Our team has committed wholeheartedly to raising money for this fantastic cause and we’re thrilled to be able to give such a terrific sum to this amazing charity.”

Louise Carroll, community and events fundraiser at the Tiny Lives Trust, adds: “We are overwhelmed with the great donation from Hay & Kilner Law Firm, and it’s been lovely to work alongside Sara, Lucy and the team.

“They have all been hands-on with events and volunteering in the Tiny Lives office and have been invaluable in helping with parent packs and sorting donations for the nearly new sale.

“Monies raised throughout the year from Hay & Kilner will be a massive help and will allow us to continue supporting the families, babies and staff on the unit.”