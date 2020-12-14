Sexual pleasure is an essential part of living, it should be tackled, appreciated, acknowledged, and cherished. It’s our right to experience this satisfaction, it connotes a frame of mind towards living positively. This belief plays an important degree in instigating a happier and healthier life.

In fact, we all know that having sex improves our emotional and physical outlook as confirmed by many studies. Hence, it is important that when engaging in sexual activities we should be wary of the dangers that come along with it. Likewise, in using sex toys, be safe in incorporating it into your sex life.

You’re creating an intimate relationship with this object, so you must be wise. Here are three healthy tips of keeping it safe

Be conscious of what you introduce in bed.

The government has imposed no regulation regarding the usage of sex toys. With that, be extra careful in choosing your toys, do your research upon which toy is safe. Check reviews of those items you’re going to buy and know about the materials it contains.

In most cases, sex toys have these phthalates, chemicals like this enhances the flexibility of the item but this concerns many health-wise users. Researchers suggest that long periods of exposure to these types of chemicals may harm the reproductive system and might lead to potential activation of cancer cells.

You should be careful if the item is more bendable, as it might contain higher concentrations of this chemical. Try using body-safe silicone products, although it’s a bit more expensive than the common ones, but it allows you to be more safe from the dangers of harmful chemicals.

Purchase from a trusted company.

Due to the fact sex toys lack regulatory bodies and well-versed marketing designations, it’s necessary that you must purchase from retailers who are entirely concerned about the health and pleasure of its buyers. A quality company chooses materials for its products that will check the effects when these things go inside you. Plus, they must also know in getting rid of your self-prohibition in questioning what this thing is going to do to me.

Most trustworthy shops have a list of health guidelines on its website before you buy its items. It specifically gives instructions and warnings to certain chemicals that its product might contain, and these sellers must make you happy while preventing any misinformation regarding its toys.

Keep it clean to share it with care.

You must wash it every after use. Hygiene is really important while using these things. You don’t want to let it inhabit molds and other unwanted germs. And because these toys aren’t just for lonely people, most couples use it to intensify the love scene, keeping it disinfected is a way of protecting your partner.

Wash it using antibacterial soap like dishwashing liquids, or wash it with boiling water for at least 30 seconds before putting it away to let it dry. Moreover, for extra protection when you use both of these toys, you can either place a condom on it just like how your partner uses it on you while using it simultaneously, or disinfect it first before using it again.

Conclusion

Keep in mind that wilder and healthier sex must be on the same level. Using pleasure toys must be placed into an extra careful consideration while at the same time choosing it wisely as it’s going to be tagged along into your satisfaction fantasies or into the shared bed with your partner. Thus, keeping all things considered wise and healthy, it will help you achieve a better sex life.