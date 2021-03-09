THREE North-East Wildlife Trusts have joined forces to urge people to get involved with an ambitious project to save a native species – with the help of lottery funding.

Durham Wildlife Trust is partnering Northumberland Wildlife Trust, and Tees Valley Wildlife Trust, to launch ‘Naturally Native’ to stop the decline of the water vole.

The initiative, which aims to ensure that the animals can thrive along the rivers, streams, and ponds of the North East, has been made possible through funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Durham Wildlife Trust’s Kirsty Pollard is leading the project, and is very keen to get people from around the region involved.

“This is such an important project that will not only stop the decline of the water vole, but will also help support a wide range of other native wildlife,” she said.

“Water voles are our country’s ‘bankside engineers’, whose burrowing creates niche habitats that provide opportunities for invertebrates to breed, which, in turn, can benefit fish, amphibians, small mammals.

“We’re looking for volunteers to help with surveying or monitoring the water vole population, and to report any sightings of the voles, or of their number-one predator – the American mink.”

Water voles were once widespread across the UK, found in both rural and urban wetland habitats such as rivers, streams, ditches, and ponds, but have declined because of loss and fragmentation of habitat, plus the predation from the non-native, invasive American mink.

The water vole plays its part as a prey species for many native predators, such as foxes, herons, and otters, but having evolved alongside these predators, it has developed defense responses which are ineffective to the, more recently introduced, American mink.

“Water voles have disappeared from 95% of their former range, since the 1960s,” explains Kirsty, “and, without urgent intervention, they may disappear completely from the lowland areas of the North East.

“But with the three Trusts working across the catchments of the River Tyne, River Wear, and River Tees, and the help of the local community, we hope to be able to reverse the decline and promote their recovery.

“Naturally Native will be live until October 2023, so, over the next three years there will be lots of opportunities for volunteers to monitor their local patch for water voles.”

The project also offers an education programme aimed at secondary-age groups, to explore conservation of the natural heritage within the North East, and will be providing opportunities for 16-24 year-olds to take part in traineeships to build their experiences and skills surveying for mammals, and practical habitat management.

“All this essential work has been made possible with the help of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, so we thank the players of the National Lottery.”

All training and groundwork will be carried out in line with current and future Covid-19 guidelines. Anyone interested in getting involved can find details on any of the three Wildlife Trust websites: www.durhamwt.com; www.nwt.org.uk; www.teeswildlife.org