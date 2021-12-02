Stockton shopping centres have launched a Christmas campaign to let the eldery residents in the community know they are thinking of them.

The teams at Castlegate and Wellington Square want to make sure elderly people within the Teesside community are not lonely this Christmas and they know the people around them are thinking of them. That is why they have launched a campaign called “Thinking of You”.

In the lead up to Christmas the centre teams will be visiting care homes in Stockton and spending the afternoon with the residents, playing games, chatting with the elderly and getting them in the Christmas spirit. (COVID restrictions permitting)

While there they will be delivering hampers full of treats for the residents to enjoy over the festive season. They are working with local schools to ensure there are some extra special treats in the hampers that will put a smile on the care home residents faces.

The pupils from schools in Stockton including St Patricks Primary and St Josephs are busy writing letters, making cards and drawing pictures to be included in the hampers that are delivered to the care homes.

“Our community is really important to us and this campaign unites the young and old members of our community during this festive month and demonstrates the true meaning of Christmas.” said Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Castlegate and Wellington Square.

If you would like to get involved in the campaign please get in touch with Chantal Taylor on 01642 672783.