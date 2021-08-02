New 2021 Ford Bronco gets Hennessey VelociRaptor treatment to achieve

405 bhp and 503 lb-ft torque delivering a 4.9-second 0-60 mph time

Hennessey harnesses Bronco 2.7-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine to deliver high-speed thrills to the iconic 4×4 SUV

Range-topping Bronco upgraded with new intake and exhaust systems, plus Hennessey calibration and off-road package

All-new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco production limited to just 200 units for the first year

Sealy, Texas (July 16, 2021) – Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has turned up the power on the new Ford Bronco with its acclaimed VelociRaptor package. The all-new Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco boasts 405 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 503 lb-ft torque at 3,900 rpm as a result of comprehensive reworking by the experts at Hennessey.

The team’s engineers fit new intake and exhaust systems to the 2.7-litre twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant, in addition to recalibrating the engine to maximize power. The VelociRaptor package adds 75 hp to the range-topping, Bronco Wildtrak and adds 88 lb-ft to the stock torque figure enabling the 4×4 to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

With Hennessey’s Off-Road Package, owners can individualize their Bronco further with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels; front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers; retractable side steps; and VelociRaptor branding. Thanks to the extensive Hennessey R&D process, all of the Bronco’s engine modes and off-road systems are retained, plus Hennessey provides a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty as part of the $80,000 price that the typical customer will pay (including the base Bronco Wildtrak).

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “Whether you’re on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers! The new Bronco is destined to be an icon and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!”

Available in two- or four-door versions, with or without a soft-top, the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco is available for order now. Production is limited to 200 units for 2021 and orders can be placed through authorized Ford retailers or Hennessey directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specifications: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

POWER 405 bhp @ 5,700 rpm 503 lb-ft torque @ 3,900 rpm PERFORMANCE 0-60 mph: 4.9 seconds UPGRADES TO STOCK BRONCO WILDTRAK Engine Management Software Upgrade Upgraded Exhaust System High-Flow Air Induction System 18-inch Hennessey Wheels 35-inch Off-Road Tires Upgraded Electronic Fold Out Steps VelociRaptor Front Bumper with LED Lights VelociRaptor Rear Bumper Upgrade Hennessey & VelociRaptor Exterior Badges Hennessey Embroidered Headrests Limited Edition (250 units for 2022) Serial Numbered Plaques in Engine Compartment & Interior OTHER Professional Installation Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing 3-year / 36,000 Mile Limited Warranty Installed $24,950

Package prices & contents subject to change. Contact Hennessey Performance for details.